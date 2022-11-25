BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has hired Physician Assistant Samantha Kaftan to SVMC ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Kaftan earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She received a bachelor’s in biology from the University of Dallas in Texas. She is certified by the National Committee on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Most recently, Kaftan has worked as a physician assistant in the Emergency Department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She also worked as a physician assistant in Hospital Medicine at CHI Health Clinic in Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa.
ExpressCare is located at 120 Hospital Drive. It shares space with the Respiratory Evaluation Center, which features negative-pressure air exchange throughout. Open seven days a week — including holidays, except Thanksgiving and Christmas — ExpressCare is a convenient walk-in clinic. No appointment is necessary. ExpressCare offers care for minor illnesses and injuries to patients of all ages. For more information, call 802-440-4077.