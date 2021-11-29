SALEM, N.Y. — “The hills are alive …” as The Salem Central School Drama Club presents The Sound of Music this weekend.
Performances will be held 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. The musical will take place at the Salem Central School auditorium, 41 East Broadway.
The play features over 30 students onstage and backstage. This marks the first school musical since 2019.
Due to COVID-19, seating for the production will be limited. Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students and children, must be reserved in advance and are available at bit.ly/SalemSOM. Patrons must reserve seating online and then pay in cash or check (payable to Salem Central School Drama Club) up to one hour before the performance. Tickets not picked up 15 minutes before show time may be redistributed.