NORTH BENNINGTON — The Sage Street Mill is launching a new weekly Pop-Up event this Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.
They are starting a new Multi-Sector Collaborative, bringing in resident artists, organic food for purchase and different art exhibits.
They are still looking for vendors, both for food items and artists. Artists can sell their work and pay a commission of 20-25 percent to support the Sage Street Mill mission, to preserve the property. Proceeds also go to support the Pop-Up markets.
“All this is possible through the power of our shared missions and new partnerships forming here at the Mill between local activists, leaders and Businesses in the sectors of green energy, urban organic farming, arts, cultural diversity and inclusion,” said Patricia Pedreira, the owner of the Sage Street Mill and president of Community Exchange & Development Corporation (CEDC).
“Our newest partner, Power Guru, brings their stellar team of solar expertise to the Sage Street Mill Campus and joins us with their commitment to community. Together we are working to build a healthy and resilient community, generating joy, knowledge and healthy practices with renewable green energy, arts, diversity and inclusion.”
For more information, contact Ahmad Yassir, the manager of the Sage Street Mill, at info@sagestreetmill.com.