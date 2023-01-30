BENNINGTON — Sage City Symphony will present a Winter Concert at Greenwall Auditorium in the VAPA Building at Bennington College at 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. Admission is free and open to all.
The program will feature "Symphony No. 39" in E flat major by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; "Concerto for Oboe d’Amore" in A major by J. S. Bach, with soloist Lyndon Moors; and "Divertimento for String Orchestra" by Béla Bartók.
About Lyndon Moors
Lyndon Moors studied oboe with Ralph Gomberg and John Holmes at Boston University while earning a bachelor of music degree in music education. He earned a master’s degree in education from Southern New Hampshire University and taught music in the Mount Greylock Regional School District in Williamstown, Mass., for 29 years. Moors performs regularly throughout Western Massachusetts, Southern Vermont and the Albany, N.Y., area, including appearances with the Berkshire Symphony, Manchester Music Festival, Williams Chamber Players, Williamstown Theater Festival, Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire Theater Group, Massachusetts Wind Orchestra, Berkshire Lyric, the Battenkill Chorale and the Bennington County Choral Society. Moors was the principal oboe of the Bangor Symphony under Werner Torkanowsky, having begun his career teaching and performing in northern Maine. Moors first performed with the Sage City Symphony under founder Lou Calabro in 1979 and has since performed the Strauss Concerto for Oboe and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante as soloist with the orchestra.
He is on the board of directors for both the Berkshire Music School and Local 171 of the American Federation of Musicians, and he is a former music director of the Eagles Band of Pittsfield, Mass. A local boy made good, Moors is a 1981 graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School.
About Michael Finckel
Having served as principal cellist during Sage City Symphony’s early years in the 1970s and later as a commissioned composer and cello soloist, music director Michael Finckel continues the traditions and musical standards of the orchestra’s co-founder, Louis Calabro.
A native of Bennington, Finckel’s formative studies were with his parents, both prominent musicians well known throughout the state. He later attended Oberlin College Conservatory of Music and Bennington College, where he studied composition, conducting and orchestration with Calabro and Henry Brant. He has taught cello and composition at Bennington and Marymount colleges and at Princeton and Cornell universities. As a member of the faculty of the Vermont Governor’s Institute on the Arts, he taught gifted junior and senior high school students from around the state. Currently living in New York City, Finckel is engaged in multiple careers as a soloist, chamber musician, composer, teacher and conductor. As a cellist, he has performed with orchestral and chamber ensembles in venues from coast to coast and across Europe. He performs and coaches each summer at the Composers Conference and Chamber Music Center in Wellesley, Mass., and the Chamber Music Conference and Composers Forum of the East at Bennington College.
All current and evolving guidelines issued by the CDC, the State of Vermont and Bennington College will be followed. Face masks and social distancing may be required (“pod” seating permitted), and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and ID may be requested at the door. In the event of a resurgence of COVID infection rates, postponement or cancellation of this concert will be posted on the Symphony’s website at SageCitySymphony.org.