Bennington -- Sage City Symphony will present a Winter Concert at Greenwall Auditorium in the VAPA Building at Bennington College on Feb. 13 at 4:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to all.
The program will feature Symphony No. 5 in B♭ Major, D. 485, by Franz Schubert; Concerto for Bassoon and Strings, by Craig Phillips with Gerald Lanoue on bassoon; and Lyric for Strings, by George Walker.
All current and evolving guidelines issued by the CDC, the state of Vermont, and Bennington College regarding COVID-19 safety will be followed. Face masks and social distancing will be required (“pod” seating permitted), and proof of vaccination and booster with ID will be required at the door. In the event of a resurgence of COVID infection rates, postponement or cancellation of this concert will be posted on the symphony’s website at www.SageCitySymphony.org.
Gerald Lanoue, DMA, is an active conductor and bassoonist in the upstate New York and southern Vermont area. He serves as music director for the Music Company Orchestra in Ballston Spa, N.Y., and is principal bassoonist and associate conductor of Sage City Symphony. A native of Bennington, he received his undergraduate education at the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, NY, and earned a master’s degree and doctorate at the University of Southern California.
Sage City Symphony has been led by music director Michael Finckel for the past 25+ years. Founded in 1972, Sage City is a community and college orchestra with close ties to Bennington College. In addition to performing traditional classical repertoire and contemporary music, the symphony commissions and premieres new pieces each year. The symphony attracts a high caliber of dedicated amateur and professional musicians who travel from throughout Vermont, New York, and Massachusetts for weekly rehearsals during the concert season. Auditions are not required, and academic credit is available for Bennington College students who participate. Information about joining the symphony, as well as COVID protocols observed at rehearsals and concerts, is available at www.SageCitySymphony.org.
Sage City Symphony is a registered federal non-profit organization in the state of Vermont that relies entirely on generous donations, gifts in kind, grants, and volunteer services from individuals, local foundations, businesses, and sponsors. Donations are gratefully received by mail at Sage City Symphony, PO Box 547, Shaftsbury, VT 05262 or online via www.SageCitySymphony.org. Concerts are always free and open to all.