BENNINGTON — Sage City Symphony will present a fall concert at Greenwall Auditorium in the VAPA Building at Bennington College on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to all.
The program will feature “Fantasia for Piano and Orchestra,” by Geoffrey Gee, commissioned by Sage City Symphony, with the composer on piano; “Symphonie Mathis der Maler” (Mathias the Painter), by Paul Hindemith; and Andante moderato - Allegretto, from “String Quartet in G Major,” by Florence Price.
All current and evolving guidelines issued by the CDC, the state of Vermont, and Bennington College will be followed. Face masks and social distancing will be required (“pod” seating will be permitted), and proof of vaccination and ID will be requested at the door. In the event of a resurgence of COVID infection rates, postponement or cancellation of this concert will be posted on the Symphony’s website at www.SageCitySymphony.org.