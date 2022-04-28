BARRE -- The Vermont Highway Safety Alliance (VHSA) and its partners announced the winner of the fourth annual student PSA video contest awards.
Among the winners were southern Vermont students:
1st Place – Jack Mahar, Center for Technology Essex; https://youtu.be/cQCpQqTXd3w
3rd Place – Bradley Hunt & Charlie Clark, Brattleboro Union High School; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWReBvQ8Tzs
People’s Choice Award – Devin Hogan, Southwest Tech, Bennington
Honorable Mention – Sam Umphlett & Asa Jelley, Southwest Tech, Bennington; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcpT19fn8Ec
Honorable Mention – Asa Jelley & Sam Umphlett, Southwest Tech, Bennington; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLfU7F-_ngM
Cooper Niles & Aidan Forrest, Mt. Anthony Union High School; https://youtu.be/uGNP4Q2vwyg
The contest was open to high-school students and designed to encourage young drivers and their friends and peers to avoid distracted driving. Cash prizes were awarded to the creators of the winning video PSAs. The award ceremony included a special video message to the student contestants from Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn.
The goal for contest entrants was to research this important issue and produce a compelling 25-second video to enact change and spread the message to peers and the public that distracted driving is unacceptable and can have serious consequences. The VHSA hopes that videos produced by high-school students offer a relatable perspective for other young drivers. Finalists and winners were selected from the 53 entries submitted.
Awards were sponsored by AAA Northern New England, AT&T, Co-operative Insurance Companies, Midstate Dodge, Vermont Driver & Traffic Safety Education Association, Vermont Insurance Agents Association, Yankee Driving School, and the Youth Safety Council of Vermont.