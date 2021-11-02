RUTLAND — After the success of their virtual fundraising event in September, the Rutland Area NAACP will be donating some of the proceeds to the fledgling chapter of the organization at Castleton University. There will be a public ceremony and press conference on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Castleton’s Campus Center, during which Rutland-area branch president, Mia Schultz, will present the NAACP chapter with a check for $2,000.
“Our executive team felt that the chapter would benefit most directly with these funds to begin collecting the seed money needed to continue the work of the NAACP mission,” Schultz said.
Each year, every NAACP branch holds a Freedom Fund Dinner to raise funds, honor local leaders, and bring the community together. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Rutland Area NAACP elected to hold a virtual program this year, featuring a keynote speech by Boston-area activist, writer, and philanthropist DiDi Delgado, as well as appearances and performances by local musicians, poets, and politicians. Much of the event was filmed at Castleton’s Casella Theatre. The event raised over $2,000 through ticket sales and sponsorships.
The Castleton chapter was chartered in June after months of planning and advocacy by students and staff. The chapter is also an official Castleton University club, and is led by two co-presidents, Nadia Cox and Tajae Edwards.
“The donation the NAACP Chapter at Castleton University is receiving from the Rutland Area NAACP is our chapter’s foundation. We are beyond thankful to be awarded this generous gift,” said Cox. “As we are continuing to grow with strength, equity and understanding we humbly can use this donation resource to grow with outreach in community events, display our membership in the chapter through NAACP chapter apparel, and continue to educate chapter members at Castleton University about the lasting legacy of the NAACP as we reach our main goal of attending the NAACP National Convention in 2022.”
The Castleton chapter recently held a panel highlighting the experiences of students of color, and plans to help continue with the Voices panels. They also have other activities planned including a cultural fashion show.
Meanwhile, the Rutland Area branch, which covers Bennington and Addison counties as well as Rutland, is hosting vaccine booster clinics for BIPOC (Black Indigenous and other People of Color), hair braiding events for kids, and compiling a gift guide featuring BIPOC businesses alongside the Windham County branch.