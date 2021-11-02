RUPERT — Due to continued Covid-19 restrictions, the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department announces that its annual Rupert Game Supper will only offer a take-out option on Nov. 20.
The take-out menu will consist of venison meatballs, venison stroganoff, bear sauerbraten, bear meatloaf, real mashed potatoes, maple syrup sweetened squash, coleslaw, roll and dessert. The cost of a dinner is $15.
Drive-thru orders will be taken beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20. Orders will be taken outside only. People should drive up to the door by the overhead doors; no one is to come inside.
Game Supper supervisor Kelli Lewis said, "Our hope is to get dinners together and keep them in a warmer so the take out method will go quicker. We will bring out the order through the door facing the carnival grounds. We did this for our summer chicken BBQ and it worked well."
Please call Kelli at 802-394-2491 with questions only, or e-mail her at kellijean1201@gmail.com. Please note: No orders will being taken by phone call or e-mail.