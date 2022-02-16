BENNINGTON -- United Counseling Service (UCS) announced that The Rocking Horse Circle of Support program, an educational support group for all woman, will be starting a new 10-week session on March 9. Meetings will be held virtually via zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
The program offers assistance to pregnant and parenting women who are seeking to reduce the effects of substance abuse in their lives, acquire improved life skills, and learn more about safe, nurturing parenting. There is no charge for participants. The Rocking Horse Program is funded through a grant from the Vermont Department of Health.
This support group helps woman understand the risks associated with substance use behavior and introduces strategies to overcome the challenges of substance use and raising a family. The program frames substance use in four major domains: substance use and women's health, substance use and relationships, the effects of substance use on the family, and substance use as it influences life management.
For information on the program or to register, contact Taija LaFountain at 802-442-5491 or tlafountain@ucsvt.org. Space is limited and registration closes March 2.
United Counseling Service (UCS) is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has played an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958.