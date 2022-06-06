SHAFTSBURY -- The Robert Frost Stone House Museum at Bennington College will host a free, family-friendly community celebration of the 100th anniversary of Frost’s beloved poem “Stopping By Woods On a Snowy Evening.” The poem, which has become one of the most iconic works of American literature, was written on a June morning in 1922 in the dining room of the Frost Stone House.
The celebration will take place on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. It will feature the Bennington Traditional Jazz Band playing songs from the 1920s, “Stopping By Woods…”-themed activities provided by Vermont Arts Exchange, a poetry erasure project led by Mount Anthony English Honor Society Students, a story walk created by Shaftsbury Elementary students and installed by the McCullough Library, and more.
There will also be a food truck and cash bar on site for refreshments. During the coming months, the Frost Stone House will display works related to the anniversary, including a topical piece from the poet Mary Ruefle’s Erasures exhibit, which uses the iconic poem as a basis for a contemporary work of art. Guests are invited to create their own erasures and share their memories and responses to the poem. The event is free and open to the community.
The museum is located at 121 Vermont Route 7a in Shaftsbury.