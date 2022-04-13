MANCHESTER — Rob Roper, former president of the Ethan Allen Institute, will speak at the Manchester Community Library on Earth Day, April 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
In a talk titled “What will Vermont climate policy mean for you?” Roper will discuss Vermont’s future under the proposed green agenda. Can Vermont afford the plans put forward by our legislators? What excessive costs will the green agenda rain down on Vermont inhabitants?
The Ethan Allen Instituteis a policy research and educational nonprofit organization committed to promoting policies based on the principles of free enterprise, a constitutional and limited government, and individual liberty.