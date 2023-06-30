BENNINGTON — Please note that the Town Office on South Street will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day Holiday. Additionally, there will be no roadwork on Tuesday.
County Street (Lower): remains closed during the hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Mon-Fri) for the next several weeks as the rehabilitation project moves forward. Highway crews continue working on curbing & sidewalk. Local traffic will be accommodated, and all businesses are open and will be made accessible. Please use caution when approaching or find an alternate route.
Overlea Road (N.Benn): North Bennington highway crew will be preparing the area for the upcoming large culvert replacement project. This will require road closure in the near future. Please use caution when approaching or find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE: - SUMMER MAINTENANCE
Downtown sidewalk sweeping will now be every Tuesday and Friday morning.
Highway crew will be painting road and street markings, including crosswalks, double yellow and fog lines, throughout town. Please use caution when approaching and expect minor delays.
A crew will also be doing roadside mowing. Use caution when approaching.
NORTH BENNINGTON: SUMMER MAINTENANCE
The North Bennington highway crews will be conducting routine maintenance across the Village. This will include roadside mowing. There will also be additional preparation work for the upcoming Overlea Road Culvert Replacement Project. Please use caution when approaching or find an alternate route.
STATE PROJECTS
Route 7 Pownal to Bennington: VTrans/State Highway Paving Project continues from the Pownal/Massachusetts state line and working northerly toward Bennington (ends at Park Lawn Cemetery). Please use caution and expect delays.
Route 7 North Street - Veteran’s Home to Houghton Lane overpass: VTrans/State Highway Paving Project continues from just past the Veteran’s Home on North Street, working northerly along Route 7 to the Houghton Lane overpass. Staff and equipment will be in the roadway. Please use caution and expect selays.
Route 279 West to East: VTrans/State Highway Paving Project continues from at the N.Y. State Border and working easterly to the Bennington Route 9 intersection (Route 279 East Entrance). This project will occur over the course of several months. Take precautions when the road is scarified or find an alternate route.
All Work will be dependent on weather conditions. Please use caution when entering a construction zone as staff and equipment will be in the traveled portion of the road.
REMINDER – Summer :
Please so not rake or blow grass clippings into Town streets or highways as this will clog storm drains and create both flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and Contractors - Please make sure all loads are covered when taking leaves and or brush to the Transfer Station. When disposing of leaf bags, you must empty the bags into the pile.