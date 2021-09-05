BENNINGTON — The roadwork planned in Bennington this week:
The town office will be closed on Monday, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. As such, there will be no roadwork on Monday.
Main Street: Tuesday between Silver Street and School Street, there will be one lane of traffic as a contractor sliplines the sewer main in this area. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route.
Chapel Road: will be open, however shoulder work continues. Men and equipment will be on the edges of the road. Please use caution when approaching.
Dewey Street: Harwood Hill to Weeks will be reduced to one lane with traffic control in place while a highway crew pours concrete for new sidewalks. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays
Division Street: between Gage Street and County Street, there will be one lane of traffic as a contractor replaces lead service lines. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route.
Maple Street: will have multiple road patching from recent lead line replacement project. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays.
Park Street: between Gage Street and County Street, there will be one lane of traffic as a contractor replaces lead service lines. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Spring Street: will have multiple road patching from recent lead line replacement project. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays.
Valentine Street: Tuesday, from Main Street to Pleasant Street will be closed (allowing local traffic only) to install flushing hydrant (this had to be rescheduled again).
Washington Avenue: between Elm Street to Observatory Street, there will be one lane of traffic as the highway department will be installing drainage.
Townwide summer maintenance
Downtown sidewalk sweeping will take place on Thursday. There will also be patching the roadway in various locations across town. Please use caution when approaching these areas and expect delays.
Street sweeping continues. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment in roadway. Please use caution and expect delays.
Roadside mowing continues this week. Some traffic may be slowed down due to mowing equipment on edge of the roadway. Please use caution and expect delays.
Green Mountain Power continues their Tree Trimming Program. For the next four months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
North Bennington summer maintenance
The North Bennington Highway crew will be doing sidewalk work on School Street and Church Street in North Bennington. The crew will also be conducting a temporary repair on Bank Street.
All work will be dependent on weather conditions. Please use caution when entering a construction zone, workers and equipment will be in the traveled portion of the road.
Woodford
A ledge stabilization project is underway on Vermont Route 9. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane; a lane shift for westbound traffic is in place through November. Motorists should expect flagged traffic throughout the week. A traffic hold is tentatively planned for Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for blasting operations. Delays will occur.