Roadwork in Bennington County this week
BENNINGTON
Chapel Road: will be OPEN, however shoulder work continues. Men & equipment will be on the edges of the road. Please use caution when approaching.
Dewey St: Harwood to Weeks will be reduced to one lane with Traffic Control in place while a Sewer crew rebuilds manholes in this area in preparation for topcoat paving. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays.
Division St: between Gage St & County St: one lane traffic continues as a Contractor replaces Lead service lines. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Maple St: will have multiple road patching from a recent lead line replacement project. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays.
Park St: between Gage St & County St: will have multiple road patching from a recent lead line replacement project. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays.
Spring St: will have multiple road patching from a recent lead line replacement project. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays.
Washington Ave: between MAIN St to Observatory St: one lane traffic as Highway will be demolishing the existing sidewalks on lower Washington and installing drainage in preparation for new curb and sidewalk installation. A Water Crew will also be doing valve repairs and a Sewer crew will rebuild manholes in preparation for new pavement in the near future.
TOWNWIDE: — SUMMER MAINTENANCE
Downtown Sidewalk Sweeping will take place on Thursday. There will also be patching the roadway in various locations across town. Please use caution when approaching these areas and expect delays.
Street sweeping continues. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment in the roadway. Please use caution and expect delays.
Roadside Mowing continues this week. Some traffic may be slowed down due to mowing equipment on the edge of the roadway. Please use caution and expect delays.
Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next two months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON: — SUMMER MAINTENANCE
The North Bennington Highway crew will be doing sidewalk work on Bank St in North Bennington. Park maintenance & mowing will also continue within the Village
A ledge stabilization project is underway on Vermont Route 9. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane; a lane shift for westbound traffic is in place through November. Motorists should expect flagged traffic throughout the week.
All Work will be dependent on weather conditions. Please use caution when entering a construction zone, men and equipment will be in the traveled portion of the road.