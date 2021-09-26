BENNINGTON
Branch St between Main St & County St: One lane traffic continues as a contractor replaces lead service lines. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Dewey St: Harwood Drive to Weeks St: One lane traffic continues as a contractor repairs lawns recently disturbed to water line project. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Short St: Mon-Wed will be CLOSED as a sewer crew continues repairs on a sewer main. Please use caution when approaching.
Valentine St between Main St & Pleasant St will be CLOSED on Monday as a contractor disconnects an abandoned service line. Find an alternate route.
Washington Ave between Main St to Observatory St: One lane traffic as highway crews will be reconstructing sidewalks on lower Washington and installing drainage in preparation for new curb and sidewalk installation. A water crew will also be doing valve repairs and a sewer crew will rebuild manholes in preparation for new pavement in near future.
TOWNWIDE: – SUMMER MAINTENANCE
Downtown Sidewalk Sweeping on Thursday
Street sweeping continues. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment in the roadway. Please use caution and expect delays.
Roadside mowing continues this week. Some traffic may be slowed down due to mowing equipment on the edge of the roadway. Please use caution and expect delays.
Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next two months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON: – SUMMER MAINTENANCE
The North Bennington Highway crew will continue roadside mowing and park maintenance.
ALL Work will be dependent on weather conditions. Please use caution when entering a construction zone, men and equipment will be in the traveled portion of the road.