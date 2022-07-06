SHAFTSBURY — Paving projects, federal grants, mowing and the sheriff's contract were key issues discussed at the Shaftsbury Select Board meeting this week.
Sheriff's contract
No major changes were made to the Bennington County Sheriff’s contract. The cost will stay within the approved budget. According to Town Administrator David Kiernan, Lieutenant Joel Howard and Sergeant Wayne Godfrey “have been responsive … They’ve helped out with a number of things.”
The issue of gas prices was also raised in connection to the sheriff's contract, but it’s a non-issue because the town doesn’t utilize the sheriff’s department enough for gas prices to go over budget.
Board member Martha Cornwell took this opportunity to ask about the 5 percent the sheriff takes out of the Bennington County Sheriff contract fee. This percentage comes directly from the contract fee — the town does not pay an additional fee.
“That’s how the sheriff makes money, personally," Vice Chair Tony Krulikowski said. He summed up the board’s reaction to the fee by simply stating, “Interesting.” The contract passed with no opposition.
The speeding problem in the area was also discussed, and the current thought is that a speed table (calming device), or something similar, would be a good option to prevent speeding instead of posting a law enforcement officer at the site.
Roadwork grants
The town was given a grant to pave and improve White Creek Road from Rollin Road to the state line. This project will be in conjunction with the work necessary to prevent the road from sliding into the creek.
The project must be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. The state will provide $194,758.40 and the town will match 20 percent of the cost. The money from the town is already built into the paving budget. The road work was approved by the board.
A grant from the Better Roads Program by the Vermont Agency of Transportation was also approved by the board. The program will fund $46,000, with a $11,500 match from the town budgeted into the road fund, for work at Maple Hill Road. Parts of the road will be rebuilt and a guardrail will be added.
An additional grant will improve Blueberry Hill Road.
Roadside mowing was also discussed at the meeting. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough “manpower” to efficiently mow the roadside, according to Kiernan.