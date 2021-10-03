BENNINGTON
Anthony Dr: One lane traffic as a highway crew returns to finish new drainage installation. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route.
Branch St: between Main St & County St: CLOSED to thru traffic as a contractor replaces lead service lines. Local traffic will be accommodated. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route.
Washington Ave: between Main St to Observatory St: One lane traffic as highway crews continue reconstructing sidewalks, drainage and curbing on lower Washington in preparation for new pavement in near future. Workers and equipment will be in the roadway. Please use caution when approaching this areas and expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE: – FALL MAINTENANCE
Downtown Sidewalk Sweeping is Thursday.
Green Mountain Power continues their Tree Trimming Program. For the next two months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON: – FALL MAINTENANCE
The North Bennington Highway crew will be cleaning storm drains and drainage areas as part of Fall maintenance. Men and equipment will be along the roadside. Please use caution when approaching these areas and expect minor delays.
Town wide hydrant flushing has been scheduled for Oct. 18 – 29.
Please do not rake or blow leaves into town streets or highways as these clog storm drains and create flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and contractors – Please make sure all loads are covered when taking leaves and or brush to the transfer station.
All work will be dependent on weather conditions. Please use caution when entering a construction zone, workers and equipment will be in the traveled portion of the road.