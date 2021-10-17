Town wide Hydrant Flushing continues this week.
Anthony Dr: One lane traffic as a highway crew returns to finish new drainage installation. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Bradford St: One lane as a contractor replaces Lead service lines. Local traffic will be accommodated. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Dewey St: the Paving contractor will return to lay the topcoat on Dewey St. Areas may be reduced to one lane with traffic control in place. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find alternate route.
Grove St: one lane traffic as a contractor replaces lead service lines. Local traffic will be accommodated. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
John St: One lane traffic as a contractor replaces Lead service lines. Local traffic will be accommodated. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Main St: Branch St to Rockwood St will be rough road as this section waits for paving repairs due to a private contractor repair. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find alternate route.
Warn St: One lane traffic as a contractor replaces Lead service lines. Local traffic will be accommodated. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Washington Ave: between Main St. to Observatory St: One lane traffic as highway crews continue reconstructing sidewalks, drainage and curbing on lower Washington in preparation for new pavement in near future. Workers and equipment will be in the roadway. Please use caution when approaching this area and expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Downtown Sidewalk Sweeping Thursday.
Green Mountain Power continues their Tree Trimming Program. For the next two months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
The North Bennington Highway crew will continue Fall maintenance. This may include Roadside mowing within the Village. Men and equipment will be along the roadside. Please use caution when approaching these areas and expect minor delays.
Please DO NOT rake or blow leaves into town streets or highways as these clog storm drains and create flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and Contractors – Please make sure ALL LOADS ARE COVERED when taking leaves and or brush to the Transfer Station.
ALL Work will be dependent on weather conditions. Please use caution when entering a construction zone, men and equipment will be in the traveled portion of the road.