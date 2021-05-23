The Vermont Department of Transportation reports that there will be periods of stopped traffic on Route 9 in Woodford on Monday, between 9 and 11 a.m., to accommodate workers removing large boulders from the south side of the roadway.
Stoppages will last about 5-7 minutes, and won’t exceed 15, VTrans said. It said that that boulder removal would not require blasting.
A lane shift is in effect. Traffic has been reduced from two lanes to one lane in the project area for traffic heading out of Bennington/Woodford toward Searsburg and Wilmington.
Looking ahead, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, crews will not be working Saturday through Monday. Work will resume on Tuesday, June 1 at 7 a.m.
Elsewhere around Bennington County this coming week:
EAST DORSET
Motorists can expect U.S. 7 to be reduced to one lane in each direction near the intersection with VT 7A; speed reductions will also be in effect. Please use caution as the area will have milled/scarified surfaces and narrowed lanes. Prepare for short delays.
WHITINGHAM
A paving project is underway along VT 100 just south of Pike Lane extending north into the Jacksonville village limits. Motorists will encounter multiple work zones with one-way alternating traffic as crews work on paving and guardrail operations. Expect delays.
LONDONDERRY
Milling and paving along VT 11 continues along with guardrail and sign repair. Expect alternating one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
BENNINGTON
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the crossover intersection.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Weeks Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of south end water main upgrade project. Expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Imperial Avenue will remain closed at the Silver Street intersection to all through traffic for the next two weeks as a highway crew re-constructs a retaining wall, sidewalk, and curbing. Residents will have access from Morgan Street side only.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Road intersection will be closed as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water line extension work.
Observatory Street will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of the south end water main upgrade project. Residents of Observatory Street only will be accommodated; all others will have to find an alternate route.
Pleasant Street from North Street to Park Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic all week as a highway crew works on the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Putnam Street from Observatory to Harwood streets will be closed to through traffic for the next two weeks as the Water Department works on service lines for the next phase of South End Water Main Upgrade project. Residents of this section only will be accommodated. All others will have to find an alternate Route.
School Street from Main to Pleasant streets will be closed all week as a highway crew works on the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Find an alternate route.
Washington Avenue from Elm to Weeks streets will be closed to through traffic on Monday for a sewer main repair. Residents of this section only will be accommodated. All others will have to find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE – SPRING CLEANING
Street sweeping continues. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment. Use caution and expect delays.
Yipes, stripes: A highway crew will start road markings throughout town. This includes crosswalks, etc.
Hydrant repairs: A water crew will be conducting follow-up repairs to hydrants found in need during the recent semi-annual hydrant flushing. This may require temporary lane closures throughout the days. Use caution and expect delays.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next six months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
The North Bennington Highway crew will continue mowing/spring maintenance on public properties across the village. This includes tree cutting and trimming.
All work is dependent on the weather. As always, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for workers and equipment in the roadways, and to be prepared for delays.