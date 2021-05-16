Construction crews will be back at work on projects across Bennington County this week. This list of new and continuing road projects was provided by the Vermont Department of Transportation and the Bennington Department of Public Works.
EAST DORSET
Motorists can expect U.S. 7 to be reduced to one lane in each direction near the intersection with VT 7A; speed reductions will also be in effect. Please use caution as the area will have milled/scarified surfaces and narrowed lanes. Prepare for short delays.
WHITINGHAM
A paving project is underway along VT 100 just south of Pike Lane extending north into the Jacksonville village limits. Motorists will encounter multiple work zones with one-way alternating traffic as crews work on paving and guardrail operations. Expect delays.
WOODFORD
The ledge stabilization project on Route 9 in Woodford continues this week. The Vermont Department of Transportation advises that eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane on a portion of the roadway.
The work is taking place just east of Dunnville Natural Road in Woodford, about 2.9 miles east of the Bennington-Woodford town line.
Motorists will begin to see minor activity within the work zone this week, but the work is not expected to have an impact on traffic, the department said.
The project is expected to be completed in the fall.
LONDONDERRY
Milling and paving along VT 11 continues along with guardrail and sign repair. Expect alternating one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
BENNINGTON
The town of Bennington has issued the following project list for the coming week. As always, please remember to use caution, as workers and equipment may be in the roadway.
The next phase of PFOA water line extensions work is continuing.
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the crossover intersection.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Weeks Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of south end water main upgrade project. Expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Imperial Avenue will remain closed at the Silver Street intersection to all through traffic for the next three weeks as a highway crew re-constructs a retaining wall, sidewalk, and curbing. Residents will have access from Morgan Street side only.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Roadintersection will be closed as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water line extension work.
Observatory Street will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of the south end water main upgrade project. Residents of Observatory Street only will be accommodated; all others will have to find an alternate route.
Pleasant Street from North Street to Park Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic all week as a highway crew works on the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
School Street from Main to Pleasant streets will be closed all week as a highway crew works on the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE – SPRING CLEANING
Street sweeping continues. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment. Use caution and expect delays.
Hydrant repairs: A water crew will be conducting follow-up repairs to hydrants found in need during the recent semi-annual hydrant flushing. This may require temporary lane closures throughout the days. Use caution and expect delays.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next six months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
The North Bennington highway crew will be grading Welling Road, the fishing access/boat launch road at Lake Paran. They will also continue mowing/spring maintenance on public properties across the Village, including tree cutting and trimming. Expect delays.
Spring Clean-Up: The Bennington DPW asks residents not to rake or blow leaves into town streets or highways as this will clog storm drains and create both flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and contractors: The BPW reminds all to make sure all loads are covered when taking leaves and or brush to the transfer station. Leaf bags must be emptied into the pile.