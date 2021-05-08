A ledge stabilization project on Route 9 in Woodford began last week, according to the Vermont Department of Transportation.
The work is taking place just east of Dunnville Natural Road in Woodford, about 2.9 miles east of the Bennington-Woodford town line.
Motorists will begin to see minor activity within the work zone this week, but the work is not expected to have an impact on traffic, the department said.
The project is expected to be completed in the fall.
BENNINGTONThe town of Bennington has issued the following project list for the coming week. As always, please remember to use caution, as workers and equipment may be in the roadway.
The next phase of PFOA water line extensions work is continuing.
Beech Street: Main Street to Rollin Street will be closed to through traffic as a sewer crew repairs manholes. Find an alternate route.
Chapel Road: Crossover to North Branch Street: will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the crossover intersection. Workers and equipment will be in the roadway. Find alternate route.
Dewey Street: Harwood Drive to Weeks Street: will be reduced to one-lane traffic next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of south end water main upgrade project. Workers and equipment will be in the roadway. Use caution when approaching these areas and expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Imperial Avenue will remain closed at the Silver Street intersection to all through traffic for the next two weeks as a highway crew re-constructs a retaining wall, sidewalk, and curbing. Residents will have access from Morgan Street side only. Find an alternate route.
North Branch Street at Chapel Road intersection will be closed as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water line extension work.
Pleasant Street: North Street to Park Street: will be reduced to one-lane traffic all week as a highway crew works on the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Men and equipment will be in the roadway. Use caution when approaching these areas and expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
School Street: Main Street to Pleasant Street: will be closed all week as a highway crew works on the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Workers and equipment will be in the roadway. Find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE – SPRING CLEANINGStreet sweeping continues. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment. Use caution and expect delays.
Road Patching: A highway crew will be patching potholes and dig patches across town in various locations including County St at Park St. This may require temporary lane closures throughout the days. Please use caution when approaching. Men & equipment will be in the roadway
Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next six months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON – SPRING CLEANINGThe North Bennington Highway crew will continue mowing/spring maintenance on public properties across the Village. Use caution when approaching and expect delays.
All work will be dependent on weather conditions. Use caution when entering a construction zone, workers and equipment will be in the traveled portion of the road.
Spring Clean-Up: Do not rake or blow leaves into town streets or highways as this will clog storm drains and create both flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and contractors: Make sure all loads are covered when taking leaves and or brush to the transfer station. When disposing of leaf bags, you must empty the bags into the pile.