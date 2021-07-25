The following list of new and continuing road projects has been provided by the Vermont Agency of Transportation and local departments of public works.
WOODFORD
Traffic holds might be necessary beginning midweek as the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s ledge stabilization project continues on Route 9. Motorists should anticipate long delays between 9 and 11 a.m. beginning Wednesday as blasting operations begin.
A lane shift is in place for westbound traffic (heading toward Bennington). Motorists are urged to reduce speed coming into the project area.
Travel will remain reduced from two lanes to one lane in the project area for eastbound traffic (traffic heading out of Bennington/Woodford toward Searsburg and Wilmington).
The contractor will continue excavating and removing overburden and brush at the top of the ledge.
The traveling public should be aware of some truck vehicle movements leaving and entering the work zone.
SHAFTSBURY
Road work continues on Shaftsbury Hollow Road on the replacement of the culvert located by the Hollow Hideaway. A one-lane temporary bridge will be installed at that location. Work is expected to be complete in September.
EAST DORSET
Motorists can expect lane and speed reductions at the intersection of routes 7 and 7A; lane shifts will be in effect. Prepare for short delays and traffic halts during the day to allow for construction equipment and trucks required to stop at railroad crossings.
LONDONDERRY
Culvert flushing, topsoil, and erosion repair continues along Route 11. There will be alternating one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
BENNINGTON
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water-main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the crossover intersection.
Crescent Boulevard will be reduced to one lane on Monday and Tuesday as a sewer crew rebuilds manholes.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Weeks Street will be reduced to one lane all week while a highway crew repairs sidewalks.
Lafayette Street will be reduced to one lane Monday as a private contractor repairs a leaking water service line.
Maple Street will be closed to through traffic all week as a contractor replaces lead water lines. Local Traffic only will be accommodated.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Road intersection will be closed as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water-line extension work.
Park Street between County Street and Kocher Drive will be reduced to one lane as a contractor grinds pavement in preparation for paving.
Pleasant Street between North and Park streets will be reduced to one lane as a contractor grinds pavement in preparation for paving.
Route 7 northbound in the area of the Houghton Lane Bridge crossing will be reduced to one lane as a private contractor continues work on a PFOA water-main extension.
School Street between Main and Bridge streets will be reduced to one lane as a contractor grinds pavement in preparation for paving.
Washington Avenue between Elm and Observatory streets will be closed to through traffic all week as a contractor replaces lead water lines. Local traffic only will be accommodated.
TOWNWIDE – SUMMER MAINTENANCE
Roadside mowing continues this week. Some traffic may be slowed down because of mowing equipment on edge of the roadway.
Street sweeping continues. Some traffic may be slowed down because of cleaning equipment.
Laying down the lines: A highway crew will paint road markings throughout town this week.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues its tree trimming program. For the next five months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
The North Bennington highway crew will be removing and repairing a section of sidewalk at the Post Office.
All work is dependent on the weather. As always, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for workers and equipment in the roadways, and to be prepared for delays.
Help keep workers safe and motorists advised on what to expect by sending news of your community’s road projects to news@benningtonbanner.com. This column is published in the Banner on Mondays.