The following list of new and continuing road projects has been provided by the Vermont Agency of Transportation and local departments of public works.
WOODFORD
A ledge stabilization project is underway on Vermont Route 9. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane; a lane shift for westbound traffic will be in place through November. A traffic hold is planned for Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for blasting operations. There will be traffic delays.
SHAFTSBURY
Road work continues on Shaftsbury Hollow Road on the replacement of the culvert located by the Hollow Hideaway. A one-lane temporary bridge will be installed at that location. Work is expected to be complete in September.
BENNINGTON
Chapel Street will be reduced to one lane traffic as the road gets paved.
Darling Street will be reduced to one lane traffic Monday as a Water Department crew installs a new flushing hydrant.
Dewey Street between Harwood Drive Weeks Street will be reduced to one lane with traffic control in place while a highway crew pours concrete for new sidewalks. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays.
Hunt Street will be reduced to one lane at Benmont Avenue as a contractor paves recent excavation.
Observatory Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic for paving.
Park Street between Gage and County Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic as a contractor repairs a water service line. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route.
Valentine Street between Main Street and Pleasant Street will be closed to local traffic only on Tuesday to install flushing hydranthydrant
Washington Avenue between Elm Street to Observatory Street will be reduced to one lane traffic while a highway crew installs drainage.
TOWNWIDE: SUMMER MAINTENANCE
Roadside mowing continues this week. Some traffic might be slowed down because of mowing equipment on the edge of the roadway. Please use caution and expect delays.
Street sweeping downtown will take place on Thursday. Also in some areas, some traffic might be slowed down due to cleaning equipment in the roadway. Patching the roadway in various locations across town. Please use caution when approaching these areas and expect delays.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues its tree trimming program. For the next four months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
The North Bennington highway crew will finish the installation of an electric vehicle charging station in the train station parking lot. Once complete, they will continue with local park maintenance and mowing.
All work is dependent on the weather. As always, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for workers and equipment in the roadways, and to be prepared for delays.
Help keep workers safe and motorists advised on what to expect by sending news of your community’s road projects to news@benningtonbanner.com. This column is published in the Banner on Mondays.