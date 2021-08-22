The following list of new and continuing road projects has been provided by the Vermont Agency of Transportation and local departments of public works.
WOODFORD
A ledge stabilization project is underway on Vermont Route 9. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane; a lane shift for westbound traffic will be in place through November. A traffic hold is planned for Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for blasting operations. There will be traffic delays.
SHAFTSBURY
Road work continues on Shaftsbury Hollow Road on the replacement of the culvert located by the Hollow Hideaway. A one-lane temporary bridge will be installed at that location. Work is expected to be complete in September.
BENNINGTON
Darling Street will be reduced to one lane traffic Thursday as a Water Department crew installs a new flushing hydrant.
Depot Street between Tractor Supply and County Street will be closed Monday and Tuesday to through traffic as a Water Department crew installs a new flushing hydrant.
Dewey Street between Harwood Drive and Weeks Street will be reduced to one lane all week while a highway crew works on the sidewalk. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays.
Elm Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic as a contractor works on a sewer service line repair. Traffic Control will be in place. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route.
Hunt Street will be reduced to one lane at Benmont Avenue as a contractor paves recent excavation.
Maple Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic all week as a contractor replaces lead water lines.
Observatory Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic Wednesday and Thursday for paving.
Park Street between Gage and County Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic as a contractor repairs a waver service line. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route.
Tell Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic as a contractor works on a sewer service line repair.
TOWNWIDE: SUMMER MAINTENANCE
Roadside mowing continues this week. Some traffic might be slowed down because of mowing equipment on edge of the roadway. Please use caution and expect delays.
Street sweeping downtown will take place on Thursday. Also in some areas, some traffic might be slowed down due to cleaning equipment in the roadway.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues its tree trimming program. For the next four months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
The North Bennington highway crew will finish the installation of an electric vehicle charging station in the train station parking lot. Once complete, they will as continued local park maintenance and mowing.
All work is dependent on the weather. As always, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for workers and equipment in the roadways, and to be prepared for delays.
Help keep workers safe and motorists advised on what to expect by sending news of your community’s road projects to news@benningtonbanner.com. This column is published in the Banner on Mondays.