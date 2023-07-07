BENNINGTON — The following road projects are planned for next week:
County St (Lower): remains closed during hours 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Mon-Fri) for the next several weeks as the rehabilitation project moves forward. Highway crews continue working on curbing and sidewalk. Local traffic will be accommodated, All businesses are open and will be made accessible. Please use caution when approaching or find an alternate route.
Gore Road (Upper): Tuesday will be closed while a private contractor performs a new water connection. Mobile home residents will need to enter/exit via the lower entrance. The rain date will be Wednesday. Please use caution when approaching or find an alternate route.
Overlea Rd (N.Benn): North Bennington Highway crew will be preparing the area for the upcoming large culvert replacement project. Please use caution when approaching or find an alternate route.
Putnam St: Sewer crew will be repairing manholes along Putnam Street all week. Please use caution when approaching; crew and equipment will be in or on the edges of the roadway.
TOWNWIDE: SUMMER MAINTENANCE
Downtown sidewalk sweeping will now be every Tuesday and Friday mornings.
Highway crews will be repairing the shoulders of the roads recently paved. Additional crews will be patching recent digs in the roadway. Please use caution when approaching and expect minor delays.
A crew will also be doing roadside mowing. Use caution when approaching.
NORTH BENNINGTON: SUMMER MAINTENANCE
The North Bennington highway crews will be conducting routine maintenance across the Village. This would include roadside mowing. Please use caution when approaching or find an alternate route. Please use caution when approaching as men and equipment will be in or on the edges of the roadway.
**Note: Beginning Aug. 4, Overlea Road will be closed for several weeks while a large culvert is replaced.
STATE PROJECTS
Route 7 Pownal to Bennington: VTrans/State Highway Paving Project continues from the Pownal/Massachusetts state line and working northerly toward Bennington (ends at Park Lawn Cemetery). Various activities (paving, crack sealing & shoulder work) will require lane changes and one-lane traffic throughout this stretch. This project will occur over the course of several months. Take precautions as much as possible when the road is scarified or find an alternate route. Crew and equipment will be in the roadway. Please use caution and expect delays.
Route 7 North St — Veteran’s Home to Houghton Lane overpass: VTrans/State Highway Paving Project continues from just pass the Veteran’s Home on North Street, working northerly along Route 7 to the Houghton Lane overpass. Various activities (paving, crack sealing & shoulder work) will require lane changes and one-lane traffic throughout this stretch. This project will occur over the course of several months. Take precautions as much as possible when the road is scarified or find an alternate route. Crew and equipment will be in the roadway. Please use caution and expect delays.
Route 279 West to East: VTrans/State Highway Paving Project continues from at the N.Y. State border and working easterly to the Bennington Rt. 9 intersection (Rt. 279 East Entrance). Various activities (paving, crack sealing & shoulder work) will require lane changes and one-lane traffic throughout this stretch. This project will occur over the course of several months. Take precautions as much as possible when the road is scarified or find an alternate route. Crew and equipment will be in the roadway. Please use caution and expect delays.
All work will be dependent on weather conditions.
REMINDER – Summer
Please do not rake or blow grass clippings into Town streets or highways as this will clog storm drains and create both flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and Contractors — Please make sure all loads are covered when taking leaves and or brush to the Transfer Station. When disposing of leaf bags, you must empty the bags into the pile.