WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Hoosic River Watershed Association announces RiverWorks 2021, an exhibition of environmental art, is opening Saturday and running until October 16.
Local artists and students will display their works along the river trail below the Linear Park Playground at Mount Pleasant in Williamstown. The opening will include music from the string band Rosin the Beaux, refreshments, and information about Mohican history and the Hoosic River Watershed Association. The event on Saturday will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event is scheduled in conjunction with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and participants and visitors are encouraged to remember and honor the original residents of the watershed, the Mohican People.
The name Muh-he-con-ne-ok, which we know as Mohican, means People of the Waters that Are Never Still. We have asked artists to imagine the river and its watershed through the eyes of its first residents, to envision how this landscape looked and felt before the industrialization of its European settlers.
The entrance to Linear Park is just north of In Touch Spa on Water Street, on a road crossing the Green River. There is limited parking at the site and a large parking area on the west side of Water Street.
This event is partially funded from a grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.