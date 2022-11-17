BENNINGTON — Thanksgiving is a time when many families come together to share food and express gratitude for their sustenance. This Saturday’s Walloomsac Downtown River Walk will highlight local efforts to ensure all residents have adequate food.
Scott Winslow, Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services’ food security coordinator, will talk about the organization's Kitchen Cupboard program, which provides free food and nutrition education to individuals and families.
“Community support for GBICS and the Kitchen Cupboard has been remarkable,” said Spencer Jarrett of the Interfaith Council. “Our hope is that more people learn about the program, use it and support it. The Thanksgiving holiday is a reminder that no one should go hungry here.”
This month’s walk will feature a food drive, and walkers are encouraged to bring nonperishable foods, especially canned goods with pop-top lids. For added fun, the walk will include a hunt for hand-painted “kindness rocks” along the route, and a stop at Knapp’s music, toy and hobby store.
The walk will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., and will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main and River streets. The walk will loop through the downtown area and stop at the Splash Pad for the Kitchen Cupboard presentation. Refreshments will be provided.
Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet- and stroller-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.