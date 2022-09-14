BENNINGTON — Saturday’s Walloomsac Downtown River Walk will feature a fall pie tasting, with homemade pies supplied by some of the best home bakers in Bennington. Hot coffee and tea will also be served.
Walkers can also hear a presentation by Margae Diamond of the Turning Point Center of Bennington, which helps people wishing to overcome substance dependence find help and support. The presentation will provide useful information to family members and friends of those in recovery, and provide a better understanding of the services available in this community.
“The last time Turning Point spoke we had a great question and answer session,” said Spencer Jarrett of the Interfaith Council. “They provided honest and straightforward information, and even had Harm Reduction Kits for those who wanted them. Turning Point is providing an invaluable service here in Bennington.”
This month’s stroller-friendly walk will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., and will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk will loop through the downtown area and stop at the Splash Pad for the presentation by Turning Point.
Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.