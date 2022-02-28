MANCHESTER CENTER — Riley Rink will close out the winter season on March 7 by hosting a Skate-A-Thon and Melt Party. The event will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the community.
Kids in grades K-12 who participate in the Skate-A-Thon will seek pledges. All proceeds will go toward supporting scholarships and operations at Riley Rink. Pledge sheets can be picked up at Riley Rink or downloaded at rileyrink.com.
The Skate-A-Thon will take place during Riley Rink’s annual Melt Party featuring the open air rink, fun activities for kids, great food and warm fire pits.
Skate-A-Thon prizes will be awarded for most money raised, most time on the ice, best outfit, best helmet decoration and more.