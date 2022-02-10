MANCHESTER — Riley Rink will close out the winter season on March 7 by hosting a Skate-A-Thon and melt party. The event will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and is open to the community.
Kids in grades K-12 who participate in the Skate-A-Thon will seek pledges from family, friends, neighbors, etc. All the proceeds will go towards supporting scholarships and operations at Riley Rink. Pledge sheets can be picked up at Riley Rink, or downloaded at rileyrink.com.
“We expect this to be a fun event and hope to see as many families and members of the community as possible,” said Mark Slade, GM of Riley Rink. “It’s going to be a great time in support of a great cause.”
The Skate-A-Thon will take place during Riley Rink’s annual Melt Party, featuring the open air rink, fun activities for kids, great food and warm fire pits.
Skate-A-Thon prizes will be awarded for most money raised, most time on the ice, best outfit, best helmet decoration, and more. Each participant will receive a special shirt to commemorate the event.
Said Marek Kovac, president of Riley Rink’s board of directors: “Proceeds from the Skate-A-Thon will help Riley Rink meet critical needs in funding scholarships and operations. The amount of families that use the rink has never been higher. We want to do everything we can to support these families in terms of access to ice, programming, equipment and more.”