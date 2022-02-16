BENNINGTON -- The Better Bennington Corporation will host two ribbon cuttings Friday beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The first event takes place at The Coffee Bar, located at 109 South Street. The Coffee Bar started with a 'soft opening' on Feb. 7, and has seen strong business. Paul Carroccio, the owner, said he is lucky that he chose this spot in the Putnam Building for this venture. He also has local art on the walls and will be providing entertainment on selected evenings on the stage at the back of the café. For more information, visit www.tpwcoffeebar.com.
After that event, the public is invited to walk around the corner of the Putnam Building for a ribbon cutting at Bespoke Salon Suite at 355 Main St. Bespoke is the brainchild of Jessica Robichaud, who -- according to her website -- used her expertise, knowledge and courage to create a lush, elegant environment with an edgy and industrial feel. She is a Bennington native. For more information on Bespoke, visit www.bespokesalonsuite.com.
The events are free and open to the public.