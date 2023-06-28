BENNINGTON — The Tri State Area Federal Credit Union branch will unveil the new and improved Big Chair at a ribbon cutting on Thursday at 9 a.m. at 85 Washington Ave., Bennington.
The chair is a landmark that has captivated residents and visitors alike in the heart of downtown Bennington. The chair has been recreated for Tri State by Vermont Timber Frames.
The creation of the Big Chair would not have been possible without the support and collaboration of local businesses.
“We are very fortunate to have worked exclusively with local small businesses on the Big Chair. Special thanks to Vermont Timber Frames who donated their services for designing and timber framing the Big Chair at a tremendous savings to our membership. As always, Naylor & Breen was there for us once again helping to set the chair on site,” said Jim Martinez, President of Tri State Area Federal Credit Union.
“Vermont Timber Frames has been a part of the Bennington Community for many years, and we appreciate the symbolic importance of the Big Chair in Bennington. It was memorable for us to incorporate our decades of experience in timber framing to design and build the Big Chair for Tri State Area Federal Credit Union and the Bennington Community,” said Ray King, CEO of Discovery Dream Group and Vermont Timber Frames.
“We hope to see the community come to celebrate the newest and best designed BIG Chair for the ribbon cutting on Thursday,” said Martinez.