The Better Bennington Corp. will host a ribbon cutting in celebration of the opening of The Angry Egg II on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at 467 Main St. The event is free and open to the public.

The restaurant are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, except for Wednesday. It serves breakfast and lunch, and its menu includes vegetarian and gluten-free options. The Angry Egg II has a large table in the back for meetings, and the restaurant’s walls are adorned with art from local artists.

Steve and Liz Hall are the owners, and this is their second restaurant. Both come with many years of restaurant experience, and their motto is “Come Hangry, Leave Happy.”

