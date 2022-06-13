ARLINGTON -- The public is invited to attend a dramatization of the aftermath of the violent capture and rescue of Arlington settler and Green Mountain Boy captain Remember Baker, 250 years ago.
The event opens at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Federated Church of East Arlington at 102 Ice Pond Road. Directed by Robert Ebert, the cast will portray founding residents of Arlington and Bennington.
Guests will enter through Bailey Hall, to interact with living history re-enactors and with history organizations. Seating for the dramatization starts promptly at 6:25 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Admission is free.