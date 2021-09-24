The Second Congregational Church holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. both in-person and online.
In-person worshippers will be requested to show proof of vaccination, with face coverings required. The service live-stream is accessible at bennscc.org.
Scripture passages include Mark 9:38-50. The Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “A Surprised Dinosaur” is drawn from the story of Esther. The weekly service includes musical contributions by music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity or citizenship; and the church seeks to care and advocate for the Earth and its creatures. The church is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or see the website at www.bennscc.org.
Guest pastor Dr. Alan Ingalls will deliver a sermon called ’Excel in Consolation” at a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in Bennington. The church is located at the top of Harwood Hill.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church welcomes you to its services. For the safety of all, masks will be required for indoor services.
Wednesdays, the church hosts an evening prayer at 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel and on Thursdays, a Healing Service at 10:30 a.m.
On the first and third Saturday of the month, the church hosts a Celtic evening prayer. Starting at 5 p.m., the Celtic tradition emphasizes the unity of nature, God and humanity. This service is participatory and in lieu of a sermon parishioners engage the Scripture through discussion and imagination. If people enjoy a different rhythm to their weekend, join the church from 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s and have your Sunday morning free.
On Sunday, there will be a Celtic Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m.
Readings this week are: Numbers 11:4-6, 10-16, 24-29, Psalm 19:7-14, James 5:13-20, Gospel Mark 9:38-50.
On Oct. 9, there will be a workshop as an introduction to Centering Prayer. The workshop will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s. If you seek to deepen your relationship to God, consider attending this workshop. Register by calling St. Peter’s at 802-442-2911.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington has resumed in-person services Sundays at 10 a.m.
The congregation has been meeting online for 18 months and many members were delighted to gather in person last Sunday at the first in-person service.
The service Sunday will be led by the fellowship’s minister, the Rev. Barbara Threet.
Remote access will continue to be available. The fellowship’s website, uubennington.org, provides information on how to join the service remotely.
For the safety of all, masks are required, seating provides for social distancing, and there will be no indoor social time after the service. The meetinghouse, at 108 School St., has an air cleaner, and the air system regularly introduces fresh air
CHESTER — On Monday, from 7 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist minister, the Rev. Dr. Nancy Jay Crumbine, will focus on the word “God.”
The Zoom meeting will explore questions such as what the word God means and whether we should even be using it any more. Putting the word into its larger context, she will ask how s/he/it is related to religion, sex, the Earth and politics.
The conversation will, she notes, address serious topics, but will include levity and laughter. She quotes the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who said, “I would only believe in a god who could dance and laugh.”
This Zoom conversation is the second in a series of five public presentations by the First Universalist Parish of Chester. Others will include discussions of historical and cultural interest, which will be conducted both by Zoom and in person.
To connect with the Zoom conversation, send an email to chestervtuu@gmail.com.