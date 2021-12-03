Congregation Beth El welcomes all to their Shabbat service, 10 a.m. Saturday, 107 Adams St., Bennington, and this week will be lead by Lance Wang. Masks are highly recommended for everyone and required if you are not vaccinated. Practicing safe distancing is also highly recommended.
First Baptist Church of Bennington welcomes all to its 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday. Guest pastor Joe DeWitt will deliver a sermon titled "It's All in the Details," with a focus on peace and a scripture reading from Luke 2:4-20, 601 Main Street.
Federated Church of East Arlington
extends and invitation to join in the 10:00 a.m. Service of Worship and celebration of Holy Communion. the Federated Church of East Arlington in-person or via Zoom. The message from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled, "The Path of Peace" based on Luke 3:1-6. Those worshipping from home are invited to have bread and cup on hand. Everyone attending in person over the age of 2 years old is asked to mask, and a time of fellowship and refreshment will follow in Bailey Hall. On Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5 the Advent Workshop will be offered free in Bailey Hall for people of all ages. This is an opportunity to create Christmas decorations and gifts in a festive atmosphere. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
With questions, phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an affirming congregation.
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by Rev. Penny Rich Smith on this second Sunday of Advent. The sermon, "Advent Comes - Make Ready!" will be based on Malachi 3: 1-4 and Luke 3: 2-6. We will light the second Advent Candle of Peace. Worship is held in the sanctuary where we can spread out for distancing and we are following safety measures and COVID guidelines. Masks are required for everyone regardless of vaccination status. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship due to health concerns at this time. The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 442-5161.
Second Congregational Church
holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., both in-person, 115 Hillside St. in Bennington, and online. In-person worshippers should show proof of vaccination and wear a face covering. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org
. Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “Laying the Foundation” is based upon Luke 1:68-79 and Luke 3:1-6. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Those attending in-person are encouraged to bring their own communion elements. The weekly service includes musical contributions by music director Matt Edwards. Nursery care is provided. The church is an affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church office at 442-2559 or see the website at www.bennscc.org
.”