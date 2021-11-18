This Sunday, all are invited to listen to a sermon titled “Three Ways to Keep a Grateful Heart,” delivered by guest pastor Joe DeWitt. The scripture reading will be from Colossians, and the subject of the service will be Thanksgiving themed. Join at 601 Main Street.
Penny Rich Smith will deliver a sermon titled “Thanks for It All!” this Thanksgiving Sunday.
{div}The church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. worship service, featuring a sermon based on passages from John and Revelation. Worship is held in the sanctuary where people can spread out, and masks are required for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
The North Bennington Congregational Church, 8 Bank St., is an affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. It is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
The congregation holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. both in-person and online. In-person worshippers will should show proof of vaccination and wear a face mask. The service live-stream is accessible at bennscc.org.
The Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “Remembering Our Hope” is based on passages from Revelation and Isaiah. The weekly service includes music by music director Matt Edwards. Children grades kindergarten to fifth are invited to attend A Joyful Path, a time of spiritual formation, during the worship service. Nursery care is provided.
Second Congregational Church is an affirming Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit the church’s website.
On the final Sunday before Advent begins — and the beginning of Thanksgiving week — an invitation to the 10:00 a.m. service is extended. The Federated Church of East Arlington meets at Ice Pond Road or live via Zoom.
This Sunday, those who have died this year as and others who continue to be missed from years past will be honored during the service with candlelight and prayer. The Service will be led by the Reverend Kathy Clark with special music offered by the choir under the leadership of Mary Edwards. Everyone worshipping in-person over the age of two years is asked to mask.
A time of fellowship and refreshment will follow in Bailey Hall. More information, including the Zoom link, can be found at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page.
The congregation is affirming.