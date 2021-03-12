BENNINGTON
Worship and outreach with St. Peter's
The Saturday evening service at 5 p.m. with St. Peter's Episcopal Church will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are John 3:14-21, Ephesians 2:10-10 and Psalm 107: 1-3,17-22.
The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council is sponsoring hot drinks (coffee, tea and hot chocolate) on the front sidewalk of Peter’s Episcopal Church, 200 Pleasant St, Monday through Friday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free to anyone who needs a warm-up. Warm clothing also is available at St Peter’s — drop off your donations or pick up what you need. On the front porch of St Peters. Stay six feet apart.
Second Congregational holds virtual live services
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon is based on Numbers 21:4-9 and John 3:14-21. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an Open and Affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
EAST ARLINGTON
Worship with the Federated Church
As a sure sign that spring is coming, clocks are moved ahead one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time and an invitation is extended to join with the Federated Church of East Arlington for the 10 a.m. Service of Worship live via Zoom on Sunday. The Lenten series on the I AM statements of Jesus continues with this week's focus and message from the Rev. Kathy Clark on "I AM the Good Shepherd" from John 10:11-18.
Music will be provided by Mary Edwards and Patti Cody. Additional information, including the link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.