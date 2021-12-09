Congregation Beth El: Welcomes all to their Shabbat service, 10 a.m. Saturday, 107 Adams St., Bennington. This week will be lead by Rabbi Howard A. Cohen. Masks are highly recommended for everyone and required if you are not vaccinated. Practicing safe distancing is also highly recommended.
First Baptist Church of Bennington: Welcomes everyone to attend its 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, 601 Main St. Guest pastor John Brigham will deliver a sermon titled “Daily Gifts, We Bring to God: Growing Faith, Believing Prayer, Our Lives Laid Down for Christ." The scripture reading will be Matthew 2:1-12.
Federated Church of East Arlington: Invites all to its 10 a.m. service this third Sunday of advent, and the message will focus in on Luke 3:7-18 with a sermon from the Rev. Kathy Clark titled, "Unearthing Joy." Rehearsal for this year's Christmas Pageant will take place during Sunday School this Sunday. The Pageant and Jesus' Birthday Party happen on at 10 a.m. Dec. 19. Everyone worshipping in person over the age of two years is asked to mask and a time of refreshment will follow in Bailey Hall. Additional information can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
The North Bennington Congregational Church: Welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. service this third Sunday of advent. The sermon, "What Then Should We Do?" will be based on Isaiah 12:2-6 and Luke 3:7-18. Worship is held in the sanctuary where we can spread out for distancing. Masks are required for everyone regardless of vaccination status. The church, 8 Bank St., is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.