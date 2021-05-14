Virtual live worship with Second Congregational
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon is titled “Someone To Watch Over Me” and draws from John 17:6-19. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. Its building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
Zoom worship with St. Peter’s
The Saturday evening service with St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 5 p.m will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The scripture readings for Sunday are Acts 1:15-17, 21-26, 1 John 5:9-13, John 17:6-19 and Psalm 1.
Sunday worship at First Baptist
The Sunday service at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church will feature guest pastor John Brigham. His sermon will be “The Holy Spirit, He is So Much More Than a Doctrine.” This is a three-point message on how the abiding Holy Spirit never stops working in and through the Christian’s life; helping and empowering us who “live in the Spirit” to “walk in the Spirit”.
Scripture readings will be John 14:16-17, 26-27 (NKJV) and Galatians 5:25 (NKJV). Opening hymn: “Blessed Assurance”; Worship song: “I Need you Now”; Closing hymn: “Spirit of the Living God.”
Old First Church reopens
The Old First Church/First Congregational Church is open for worship. The Rev. Kenneth Clarke’s sermon will center on a poem by Robert Frost titled “For Once, Then, Something.” Parishioners should plan to arrive starting at 10:45 a.m. for check-in. There will be no entry after the start of worship at 11.
In-person worship is by reservation, however, there usually are some pew boxes available for walk-ins on a first come, first served basis. Visitors must provide contact information to the check-in people at the door. Masks and social distancing are still required. For reservations or more information contact the church office at 802-447-1223.
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by the Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, “Witnesses of These Things,” will be based on Luke 24:44-53 and Acts 1:1-11. Worship is held in the sanctuary where all can spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and guidelines during the COVID Pandemic. Face masks are required. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns around the virus.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
Outdoor Sunday worship with the Federated Church
Spring’s beauty will be the backdrop for the live Outdoor Service of Worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. across the street from the Federated Church of East Arlington on Ice Pond Road. All are invited to bring a lawn chair and a mask and join in the service, which will focus on Jesus’ prayer found in John 17:6-19.
The message from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled, “Otherworldly.” Additional information, including the link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.