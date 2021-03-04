Virtual live worship at Second Congregational Church
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10am. This week we will celebrate virtual communion; worshippers are invited to have bread and juice/wine on hand for the service. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon, entitled “Not So Mild-Mannered Jesus” is based on John 2:13-22. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, green justice congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship; and we seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
Worship and outreach at St. Peter’s
The Saturday evening virtual service at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will be held at 5 p.m. and will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are John 2:13-22, 1 Corinthians 1:18-25 and Psalm 19.
The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council is sponsoring hot drinks (coffee, tea and hot chocolate) on the front sidewalk of Peter's Episcopal Church, 200 Pleasant St, Monday through Friday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free to anyone who needs a warm-up. Warm clothing also is available at St Peter's — drop off your donations or pick up what you need. On the front porch of St Peters. Face masks required on the church property, and stay 6 feet apart please.
Communion Sunday with the Federated Church
Holy Communion with the Federated Church of East Arlington live via Zoom. The Lenten Series on Jesus’ I AM statements continues with “I AM the Gate” from John 10:1-10 as a focus for the message from the Rev. Kathy Clark. Everyone is encouraged to have bread/cracker and juice/wine ready for the observance of Communion at your home tables. Music will be provided by Mary Edwards and Patti Cody. Additional information, including the link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.