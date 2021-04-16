Worship on Zoom with St. Peter’s
The St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Saturday evening service at 5 p.m will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are Acts 3:12-19, 1 John 3:1-7, Luke 24: 36b-48 and Psalm 4.
Worship with the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 AM Worship Service led by Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, “Life After Easter,” will be based on John 21:1-19 and Acts 9:1-6. We are worshipping in the sanctuary where we can spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and guidelines during the COVID Pandemic. Face masks are required. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service, due to health concerns around the virus.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 442-5161.
Sunday Worship with the Federated Church
Spring is blooming around us and a sincere invitation to join in the Sunday Service of Worship with the Federated Church of East Arlington live via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, is offered to all people of faith or in search of faith. This Sunday’s service will focus on Jesus’ reappearance to his disciples from Luke 24:36b-48. The message from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled “With Our Own Eyes” and music will be offered by Mary Edwards and Patti Cody. The link to the service can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For additional information, phone 802-375-2548 or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.