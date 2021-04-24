Virtual live worship at Second Congregational
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. This week we celebrate Earth Sunday with a message from Barbara True-Weber of SCC’s Eaarth Advocates. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. Our building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
Sunday service at First Baptist
The April 25 Service at the First Baptist Church of Bennington will start at 10:30 a.m. The guest minster for the service will be Dr. Alan Ingalls. The sermon title is “When the Cat’s Away…” and the Scripture reading for the day is Nehemiah 13:1-31. The planned hymns will be “Rise Up, O Men of God”, “I Need Thee Every Hour” and “At Calvary.”
Worship with St. Peter’s
The Saturday evening service at 5 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are 1 John 3:16-24, John 10: 11-18 and Psalm 23.
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, “God’s Flock — Close to the Shepherd,” will be based on Psalm 23 and John 10:1-18. We are worshipping in the sanctuary where we can spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and guidelines during the COVID Pandemic. Face masks are required. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns around the virus.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity, or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
Sunday Worship with the Federated Church
On this final Sunday of April, the invitation is extended to join in the 10 a.m. Service of Worship live via Zoom with the Federated Church of East Arlington.
This week’s service will be focused on the power described in Acts 4:5-12. The message this Sunday from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled, “Powers That Be.” Mary Edwards and Patti Cody will offer their musical gifts for worship together. The link to the service can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For additional information, call 802-375-2548 or visit the church Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.