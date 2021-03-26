BENNINGTON
Second Congregational virtual live services
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. The Rev. D. Mark Blank’s Palm Sunday sermon is based on Mark 11:1-11. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship; and members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures.
The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or see our website at www.bennscc.org.
St. Peter's worship and outreach update
The St. Peter's Episcopal Church Saturday evening service at 5 p.m will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are Mark 11:1-11, Philippians 2:5-11, Mark 15: 1-39 (40-47) and Psalm 31: 9-16.
The "Take a Coat, Leave a Coat" rack will close March 31 for the season. Do not bring additional items until fall. The Interfaith Community Coffee Project will also close at the end of March -- many thanks and blessings to all those hearty volunteers who came every day in all kinds of weather. And thanks and blessings to all those who came to have a hot drink and to find warm clothing on the coat rack.
NORTH BENNINGTON
Congregational Church resumes worship
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by the Rev. Penny Rich Smith on this Palm/Passion Sunday. The sermon, "Palms and Passion," will be based on Psalm 118: 24-29, Matthew 21: 1-11 and Excerpts from Matthew 26 & 27. We are worshipping in the sanctuary where we can spread out for social distancing. We are currently following safety measures and guidelines during this COVID Pandemic. Face masks are required There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service, due to health concerns around the coronavirus.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
EAST ARLINGTON
Holy Week with the Federated Church
Holy Week begins with the Palm/Passion Sunday Service of Worship at 10 a.m. with the Federated Church of East Arlington live via Zoom. This service will include the blessing of palms and then move into the sharing of Jesus' final week as told in multiple voices. On Maundy Thursday, April 1 plan to join via Zoom from home for the Tenebrae Service of Lessons and Shadows at 7 p.m. Looking ahead, Easter will begin with a 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Service safely distanced and masked on the east facing hill of the Mack Headquarters in Arlington. And then at 10:00 a.m. the glory of the Resurrection and celebration of Holy Communion will happen live via Zoom during the Easter Sunday Service of Worship on April 4. All are invited to have bread and juice/wine on hand. Additional information, including the link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
For additional information, phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.