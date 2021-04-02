Worship at First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bennington, located at 601 Main St., is holding its Sunday Service at the church. The service starts at 10:30 a.m. and will last approximately for one hour. To protect the most vulnerable members, they will be following state guidelines regarding social distancing and face masks will be required. For those that cannot attend, repeats of the Sunday Services will be available for view the week following the service on CAT-TV and on the church website, fbcbennington.org.
Worship with St. Peter’s Episcopal
The St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Saturday evening service at 5 p.m will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are Acts 10:34-43, Psalm 118: 1,2, 14-24, Mark 16:1-8.
Community members are invited to stop by the memorial at 200 Pleasant St. between now and Easter morning Sunday, April l4. You may write the names of any loved ones you lost to COVID in the memory book which is inside the container beside the memorial. Or you may leave a poem, or other note. The entire contents will be blessed on Easter morning with special prayers offered for those we mourn.
Virtual live services with Second CongregationalSecond Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10am. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. The Rev. D. Mark Blank’s Easter sermon is based on Mark 16:1-8. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by Rev. Penny Rich Smith on this Easter Sunday. The sermon, “When Love Had Its Say!”, will be based on Matthew 28: 1-10 and Acts 10: 34-43. We are worshipping in the sanctuary where we can spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and guidelines during this COVID Pandemic. Face masks are required. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service, due to health concerns around the virus.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic conditions. The church is located at 8 Bank St. in North Bennington and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
Easter with the Federated Church
This Easter Sunday, April 4, join with the Federated Church of East Arlington in celebrating the Resurrection with two services. At 6:30 a.m. all are invited to the Sunrise Service outside on the east-facing hill of the Mack Molding Headquarters at the intersection of Route 313 and Warm Brook Road in Arlington.
Those attending are asked to mask and social distancing will be maintained. The 10:00 a.m. Easter Service will take place via Zoom with favorite hymns, prayers, the story of the Resurrection from Mark’s Gospel, a message from the Rev. Kathy Clark and plenty of alleluias. Additional information, including the link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
For additional information, phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.