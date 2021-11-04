Arlington
Federated Church
After enjoying an extra hour of sleep after turning the clocks back, plan to join with the Federated Church of East Arlington for the 10 a.m. Service of Worship and celebration of Holy Communion.
This Sunday's message from the Rev. Kathy Clark will focus on Mark 12:38-44 and is titled, "The Mighty Widow." The invitation to the Communion table is extended to one and all either in person or worshipping at home via Zoom where you are invited to have bread and cup on hand.
Everyone worshipping in person over the age of two years old is asked to mask and a time of fellowship and refreshment will follow in Bailey Hall. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.
Bennington
Second Congregational Church
Second Congregational Church holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., both in-person and online. In-person worshippers will be requested to show proof of vaccination. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org.
Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “Unless God Builds the House” is based upon Ruth 3:1-5; 4:13-17 and Mark 12:38-44. Holy Communion will be celebrated. The weekly service includes musical contributions by music director Matt Edwards. Nursery care is provided.
Second Congregational Church is an Open and Affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. We welcome to our work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship; and we seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. Our building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 442-2559 or see our website at www.bennscc.org.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
St Peter's Episcopal Church welcomes you to our services. Air purification units are operating in our building. For the safety of all, masks are required inside the church at all times.
Wednesdays - Evening Prayer at 5 pm in the Lady Chapel
Saturdays at 5 p.m. (First and Third Saturday of the month)- Celtic Evening Prayer. The Celtic tradition emphasizes the unity of nature, God, and humanity. This service is very participatory and in lieu of a sermon we engage the Scripture through discussion and imagination. If you enjoy a different rhythm to your weekend, join us from 5-6 p.m. at St. Peter’s and have your Sunday morning free.
Sundays, there will be a Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. Rite II, including Holy Eucharist on the first and third Sunday of the month.
There will be an All Saints Service with Holy Eucharist this Sunday. Reverend Lee Crawford will be presiding.
St. Peter’s Take a Coat Leave a Coat is in full swing! Please donate your gently worn coats and other outerwear to us. The coat rack is located outside in the cloister area.
Readings this week are: (All Saints Readings)
Isaiah 25:6-9; Psalm 24; Revelation 21:1-6a; Gospel John 11:32
North Bennington
North Bennington Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. worship service led by Rev. Penny Rich Smith on this All Saints Sunday. Holy Communion will be celebrated.
The Meditation, "Communion of Saints," will be based on Ruth 3: 1-5, 4: 13-17 and Mark 12: 38-44. Worship is held in the sanctuary where we can spread out for distancing and we are following safety measures and COVID guidelines. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns at this time.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 442-5161.