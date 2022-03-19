Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Congregation Beth El

Saturday Shabbat service, 10 a.m., on Zoom or in person in Marshfield, Mass. The siddur Kol HaNishama will be used.

Federated Church of East Arlington

Sunday service, 10 a.m., in person or via Zoom, 102 Ice Pond Road, Arlington. Sermon: “You Are Worthy.” Readings: Luke 13:1-9. For the Zoom link or questions, visit federatedchurchofeastarlington.org or call 802-375-2548.

North Bennington Congregational Church

Sunday service, 11 a.m., 8 Bank St. Sermon: “Abundant Pardon.” Readings: Isaiah 55: 6-9, Luke 13: 1-9. Please wear a mask if unvaccinated. For more information, call 802-442-5161.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

Sunday service, 10 a.m., in person and on Zoom, 200 Pleasant St., Bennington. Readings: Exodus 3:1-15, Psalm 63:1-8, 1 Corinthians 10:13, Gospel Luke 13:1-9. Wednesday evening prayers, 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel and 5:30 p.m. Centering prayer. Please wear a mask.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Sunday service, 10 a.m., on Zoom. Email info@uubennington.org for the link. The speaker will be Sue Andrews. Topic: “Just Another Lynching.”

Bennington Friends (Quaker) Meeting

Silent Sunday worship, 10 to 11 a.m. at second Floor, Bennington Senior Center, 124 Pleasant St., Bennington. Please wear a mask. For information or questions, contact mfwajda@gmail.com or 484-639-3356.

First Congregational Manchester

Sunday service, 10:30 a.m. at 3624 Main St., Manchester Village. 10:30 service will be in person and on Zoom. Sermon: “The Power of Love” Visit fccmanchester.org for more information and Zoom links.

First Baptist Church

Sunday service at 601 Main St., Bennington. The guest pastor will be Pastor John Brigham. Sermon: “Lessons from Gethsemane,” a Lenten sermon. Readings: Matthew 26:36-46.

Second Congregational Church

Sunday service, 10 a.m., in person, 115 Hillside St., Bennington, and online at bennscc.org. In-person worshippers are asked to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. Sermon: “You are Worthy.” Readings: Isaiah 43:16-21, John 12:1-8. Lenten theme: “Full to the Brim — An Expansive Lent.” For more information, call 802-442-2559.

Zion Episcopal Church

Sunday service, 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday service, 12 p.m. Located at 5167 Main St., Manchester Center.

