Services with St. Peter’s
The Saturday evening service at 5 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are Acts 4:32-35, 1John 1-2 and John 20: 19-31 and Psalm 133.
Virtual online worship with Second Congregational
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. The Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon, “Stigma and Stigmata,” is based on John 20:19-31. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an Open and Affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service on Sunday led by the Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, “Marks of Faith,” will be based on John 20:19-31 and Acts 4:32-35. The congregation is worshipping in the sanctuary where they can spread out for social distancing and they are following safety measures and guidelines during this COVID Pandemic. Face masks are required. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service, due to health concerns around the virus.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic conditions. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
Worship with the Federated Church
On this second Sunday of Easter, April 11, a warm invitation is extended to be a part of the 10 a.m. Service of Worship with the Federated Church of East Arlington live via Zoom. This Sunday’s message based on John 20:19-31 from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled “Doubtful.” Music will be offered by Mary Edwards and Patti Cody. The link to the service can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
For additional information, call 802-375-2548 or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.