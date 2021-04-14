LONDONDERRY Between May 21 and June 4, The Collaborative will host its ninth annual West River Trail Run fundraising event. The event will be virtual to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. Racers will have two weeks to run their race to ensure everyone can run at their own convenience and practice safe distancing.
To register, visit thecollaborative.us/westrivertrailrun. The registration fee this year is $25. All registered participants will be sent a link to upload their results. Participants have until June 4 at 5 p.m. to register and/or submit their results.
All participants will receive a specialized race medal with an updated logo and a Collaborative water bottle. Participants will have a unique opportunity to celebrate the history of the West River Trail on June 5 as they gather at the Jamaica Historical Foundation (http://jamaicahf.info/) to pick up race bags. Race participants will be treated to a specially curated exhibit about the West River Trail.
The Virtual West River Trail Run offers participants two ways to race — either the “11 Miles of Trouble” or 5k. Walk, jog, or run your distance on the trail, road, or treadmill. All proceeds go to The Collaborative, a nonprofit implementing healthy activities for youth in the Southern Vermont communities.
For runners meeting Vermont's COVID-19 parameters and who want to run the West River Trail.
Option 1, 11 Miles of Trouble: Complete the entire 11-mile trail. Starting in South Londonderry, the trail follows the West River and ends in Jamaica State Park.
Option 2, 5k Trail Race: The in-person 5k is an out and back starting in Jamaica State Park. Runners will enjoy the woodsy scenery as they follow the West River.
Last year's race attracted runners from the United Kingdom and eight U.S. states. Participants are welcome to complete 11-mile or 5k runs in their own backyard or on their favorite trail.
For more information, contact Natalie@thecollaborative.us.
Since 1999, The Collaborative has served Bennington County, Western Windham and Southern Windsor counties. Its direct service area includes 18 towns encompassing the Northshire and mountain towns and nine schools focusing on promoting healthy communities and substance free youth through education, programming, environmental strategies and policy development.